Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,673.70 ($34.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,760 ($36.12). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,756 ($36.07), with a volume of 170,367 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.61) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825 ($36.97).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,755 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,673.70.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 165,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,820 ($36.91) per share, with a total value of £4,655,622.60 ($6,092,949.35). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $466,488,555. Corporate insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.