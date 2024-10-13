Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 168.3% in September

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDROW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,460. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

