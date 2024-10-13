Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 168.3% in September

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDROW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,460. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
