Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.59. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
