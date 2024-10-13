Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.59. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.