Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE UTF remained flat at $25.23 during trading on Friday. 122,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

