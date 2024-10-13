Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.31 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $101.97 million and $5.31 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001783 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coin98 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,194,325 in circulation. The last known price of Coin98 is 0.12575972 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $4,858,115.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coin98.com/.”

