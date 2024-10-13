Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $494.83 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $494.83 million and $433,347.50 worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,640.03 or 0.04227930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,433 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a current supply of 373,734.09822321 with 187,398.90147652 in circulation. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is 2,660.82192182 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $591,813.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

