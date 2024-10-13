Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

