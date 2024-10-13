Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Trading 2.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.92. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Community Investors Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Community Investors Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Community Investors Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Community Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

