Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 366 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2,455.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.7 %

GPN stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

