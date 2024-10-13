Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 50,154 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 50,154 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Trimble by 484.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Trimble by 11.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $579,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 1,436,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.