Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 879,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,892 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $64,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. 4,338,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,386. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

