Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $722.79. 2,299,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $686.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

