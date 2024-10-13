Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.03 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. XN LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TKO Group by 267.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at $43,999,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,175. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. TKO Group's revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.80% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

