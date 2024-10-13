Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 35,746 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,746 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 89,594 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 14,645,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

