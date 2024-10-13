Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $20.97 on Friday, hitting $217.80. 142,628,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,163,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

