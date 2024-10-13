Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average of $223.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

