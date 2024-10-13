Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,750 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 411,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.