Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $29.62 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $29,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

