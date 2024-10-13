Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.