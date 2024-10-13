Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,183,000 after acquiring an additional 720,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 734,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $49.53 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

