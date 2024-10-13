Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

