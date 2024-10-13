Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $63.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

