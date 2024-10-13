Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.30% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

