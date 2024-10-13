Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,869,000 after buying an additional 120,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 299,599 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,073,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,108,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

