Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 11,433 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,498,000 after purchasing an additional 533,884 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,406,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,366,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 79,924 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

