Contrasting Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Battalion Oil and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -26.17% -99.89% -8.48% PermRock Royalty Trust 85.38% 6.99% 6.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and PermRock Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $220.76 million 0.50 -$3.05 million ($4.64) -1.43 PermRock Royalty Trust $7.19 million 6.70 $6.26 million $0.43 9.21

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PermRock Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

