Contrasting Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) & Its Peers

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 55 306 588 23 2.60

As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.85% -28.94% -10.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million -$14.94 million -474.99 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $7.55 billion $173.04 million -24.48

Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions competitors beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.