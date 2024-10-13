Contrasting Standard Lithium (SLI) and The Competition

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1281 1596 46 2.51

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million 4.17 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.65 billion $204.21 million -32.10

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.78, indicating that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

