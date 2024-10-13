Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Conwest Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Conwest Associates Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:CWPS opened at $25.00 on Friday. Conwest Associates has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

