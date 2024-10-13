Cosmos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58.68 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $58.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00006821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency . Cosmos has a current supply of 390,934,204. The last known price of Cosmos is 4.33955951 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 815 active market(s) with $60,740,549.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cosmos.network/.”

