CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after buying an additional 541,700 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

