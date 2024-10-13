CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 9.07% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.