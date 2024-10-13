CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $87.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.