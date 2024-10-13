CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.67 and a 200-day moving average of $232.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $249.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

