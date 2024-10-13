Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 727,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

CSASF stock remained flat at C$19.89 during midday trading on Friday. Credit Saison has a 12 month low of C$19.89 and a 12 month high of C$19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.86.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

