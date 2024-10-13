Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,009 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $199.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

