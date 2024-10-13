Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

