Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $364,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in MSCI by 495.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Westwind Capital increased its position in MSCI by 11,578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 21,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $605.59 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $566.07 and its 200-day moving average is $524.59.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

