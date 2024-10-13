Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

