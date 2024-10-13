CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $319.09 and last traded at $318.37. Approximately 1,256,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,229,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.07, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

