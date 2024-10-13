Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,359 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,119,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,119,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.