Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading 85.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 85.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Cuentas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $545,863.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Cuentas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.