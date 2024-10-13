Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
