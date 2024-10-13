CVA Family Office LLC Buys 12,905 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 0.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of BATS JMUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. 155,534 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

