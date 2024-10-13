CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.83 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

