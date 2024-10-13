CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIPX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,619,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,403,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after acquiring an additional 711,067 shares in the last quarter.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EIPX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $314.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Company Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

