CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VSS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 115,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,549. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

