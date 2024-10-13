CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 49,752 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,547,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 574,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period.

DFAI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.31. 482,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,180. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

