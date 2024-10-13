CVA Family Office LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,328.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,440. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

