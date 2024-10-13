CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $582.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $583.09. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $560.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

